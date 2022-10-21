Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As President Joe Biden’s administration weighs whether to subject some of Elon Musk’s ventures -- including his intended purchase of Twitter Inc. -- to national security reviews, one option would be to employ a largely obscure committee that works behind closed doors. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, or CFIUS, has thwarted acquisitions of American companies, particularly by Chinese investors. Biden recently articulated to the committee what he views as its role in US national security.

1. Who’s on the committee?

CFIUS -- pronounced SIFF-ee-yus -- is a panel of government officials that reviews acquisitions of, and some investments in, American businesses by foreign buyers to determine if the deals pose risks to national security. It’s led by the Treasury secretary, with other members from the State, Defense, Justice, Commerce, Energy and Homeland Security departments.

2. What does this have to do with Musk and Twitter?

The rationale for CFIUS involvement is that Musk has lined up investors in Qatar and Saudi Arabia to help fund his bid. Binance Holdings Ltd., a digital-asset exchange founded and run by a Chinese native, has offered $500 million. There’s also been some alarm over Musk’s recent Russia-friendly tweets. But experts say that’s a thin basis on which to ask CFIUS to weigh Musk’s proposed purchase of Twitter.

3. How does CFIUS operate?

The parties to a proposed transaction file a notice to CFIUS, often voluntarily though it can now be mandatory in the case of deals backed by foreign governments or involving critical technology. If members of the committee see potential issues, they can call for a national security investigation to determine if there are any risks to the US. If so, CFIUS can negotiate with the parties to the proposed deal to mitigate problems. If its concerns aren’t resolved, it can recommend that the president intervene. CFIUS concerns are often enough to undo a deal, because companies will walk away rather than go to the president and risk being branded a national security threat. Only the president has authority to stop a deal, something that has happened only five times since 1990. Two of those came during Barack Obama’s eight-year presidency, two more during Trump’s first two years as president.

4. Which deals have been disrupted?

A big one was Broadcom Ltd.’s proposed $117 billion takeover of Qualcomm Inc., which would have been the biggest deal in the history of technology. CFIUS found that the deal could curtail US investments in chip and wireless technologies, handing leadership to Huawei Technologies Co., the relatively opaque Chinese company that’s developing next-generation wireless systems. Others deals disrupted by CFIUS included the planned acquisition of MoneyGram International Inc. by Ant Financial, the Chinese financial-services giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, and the proposed sale of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. to Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC, a private-equity firm backed by a Chinese state-owned asset manager.

5. What extra powers was CFIUS given?

Under a law passed by Congress in 2018 and new rules that took effect in 2020, the committee’s oversight was broadened to include minority investments by foreigners in “critical technology” or “critical infrastructure,” in real estate, in businesses that maintain or collect personal data, and in joint ventures where technology companies contribute intellectual property. That means more cross-border transactions will now be subject to reviews, exposing a greater number of deals to the risk of rejection by the US government. In a Sept. 15 executive order, Biden detailed the national security considerations he expects the committee to weigh. The order “explicitly recognizes that some countries use foreign investment to obtain access to sensitive data and technologies for purposes that are detrimental to US national security,” the White House said.

6. Why does CFIUS exist?

President Gerald Ford created the committee in 1975, at a time when US policy makers were fretting over investments in US Treasuries, stocks and bonds by members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC. It gained new power in 1988, when Congress, responding to worries about Japanese investment in the US, gave the president the power to stop a foreign deal that “threatens to impair the national security.” Since 2007, CFIUS has operated under an added level of scrutiny. That’s because Congress demanded some oversight after CFIUS cleared a purchase that would have put a state-owned Dubai company, DP World, in charge of operations at six major US ports, a prospect that raised security concerns.

7. How can I follow the committee’s work?

Good luck. The panel’s investigations are effectively a black box. It never comments on individual reviews and relies on classified information to decide whether to oppose or clear a deal.

--With assistance from Naoreen Chowdhury.

