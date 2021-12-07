The initial ones were ordered by President Barack Obama after Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and supported a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine. More were added after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election, won by Donald Trump. In 2018, under Trump, another round of measures in response to Russia’s “malign activity around the globe” hit Deripaska’s United Co. Rusal hardest, limiting for a time its access to the $140 billion global aluminum industry. Other U.S. sanctions were aimed at punishing Putin’s government for a 2018 nerve-agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the U.K. There are sanctions linked to deals with Syria and North Korea, and sanctions against companies involved in building the Russian natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2. President Joe Biden, upon taking office in 2021, carried out a promise to impose new sanctions but said he chose to make them “proportionate” in hopes of limiting the further worsening of the relationship.