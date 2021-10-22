But later decisions narrowed the holding. In 2007, the New York courts dismissed a seemingly similar lawsuit, where the plaintiff claimed that a drafting error by his attorneys — using “may” when they should have used “must” — had cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars. The courts threw out the case because “the agreement itself recites that the client had been apprised of his rights and had been given the opportunity to weigh all the facts likely to influence his decision.”