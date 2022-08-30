Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi, this is Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, where we bring you a blend of commentary from Bloomberg Opinion writers and the best of our market-leading news coverage. If you haven’t signed up for delivery straight into your inbox, you can do that here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Today’s Take: Ambani’s Ambivalent Ambitions The annual address from Reliance Industries boss Mukesh Ambani is a red-letter day in the Indian corporate calendar, a speech that investors parse for clues on the future of the country, the conglomerate and more. Monday’s message, though, could have been far louder and clearer in the one area that a carbon-spewing business might be expected to go all-in on in 2022 — clean energy.

It’s not that the billionaire is blind to the need to diversify away from refining and petrochemicals, still the company’s lifeblood. Ambani has big plans. He’d announced last year a 750 billion-rupee ($9.4 billion) plan to build four giant factories in Gujarat to make solar panels, hydrogen electrolyzers, fuel cells and storage batteries. On Monday, he added a fifth, power electronics. That can all be scaled up, he said, and the group is prepared to double investment in clean energy manufacturing. There are efforts to clean up Reliance’s own consumption with solar power. He wants to start transitioning to green hydrogen by 2025.

But it’s noteworthy that much of the attention — including from investors, watching as the tycoon passes on the reins — was still focused on the $25 billion expansion of 5G services by the telecoms unit, the Reliance Jio Infocomm operation, now run by son Akash, and on building out retail, under the tutelage of his twin, Isha. New energy falls to younger son Anant. The optics, at least, make telecoms and retail bets equal or more promising than clean energy. Meanwhile, he continues to expand petrochemicals.

No one should underestimate Ambani, who radically transformed India’s telecoms sector with ultra-cheap offerings, and now says new energy is a growth engine that can “outshine the rest.” But the scale of India’s transition needs is vast. And past manufacturing efforts suggest that making India a “credible alternative” to China in clean energy exports will not be easy. He will need to do for green hydrogen, for one, what he has done for mobile phones — embrace the impossible, build infrastructure, dramatically lower costs. And he’ll need to start today.

Chart of the Day

Benchmark Dutch front-month natural gas futures have fallen more than a fifth since late last week as storage fills up faster than planned, leaving the continent in a slightly better position to deal with supply shocks. Unfortunately, energy prices are still well over five times where they were a year ago, and governments are scrambling to deal with the economic and social fallout. Germany, for one, will struggle to meet heating, industrial and power demand for the entire winter even if gas reserves are replenished in line with targets.

Today’s Top Stories

The European Union is preparing to step into its energy market, intervening in the short term to dampen soaring power costs as the continent braces for the economic hit of energy shortages this winter. Power prices, which hit 1,000 euros a megawatt-hour in Germany on Monday, plunged as traders responded to signs the bloc may develop a more robust response to the crisis.

Iraq’s political crisis deepened after deadly clashes erupted in Baghdad over a decision by a prominent Shiite cleric to step back from politics in one of OPEC’s largest oil producers.

Cheniere Energy, the biggest US exporter of liquefied natural gas, wants to expand its complex on the Texas coast to take advantage of surging demand for American gas around the world.

Record-breaking temperatures are expected to bake the US West this week, including in Southern California and Arizona, stretching power grids as households and workplaces turn up the aircon.

Best of the Rest

The Times reports that Liz Truss, favorite to become Britain’s next prime minister, would approve a series of oil and gas drilling licenses in the North Sea. The paper reports she would invite applications to explore new fields as part of an energy security plan, with as many as 130 licenses issued.

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper writes in an editorial that the country, dealing with devastating floods, is paying the price for rich nations’ climate excesses and demands they take “greater responsibility.”

• Wood Mackenzie podcast Energy Gang — with Melissa Lott, director of research at the Center on Global Energy Policy, Robbie Orvis from Energy Innovation and Linus Mofor from the UN Economic Commission for Africa — offers an enlightening discussion on what the US Inflation Reduction Act means for the rest of the world.

