What do you do with a purported ally who’s jumping into bed with the enemy? OPEC+ last week opted to cut oil production a month out from US midterm elections, with Brent crude not far off $100 a barrel and Europe buckling under the impact of economic warfare with its largest energy supplier, Russia. The decision, coming not long after President Joe Biden flew to Riyadh in search of higher oil output, has many in Washington questioning the wisdom of the eight-decade alliance with Saudi Arabia.

“The royal Saudi family has never been a trustworthy ally of our nation,” Dick Durbin, the second-highest ranking Democrat in the Senate, wrote in a tweet Thursday. “It’s time for our foreign policy to imagine a world without their alliance.”

Three Democratic representatives promised a bill to remove US troops and missile systems from the region, calling the OPEC+ production cut a “turning point in our relationship” with Gulf partners. “It is time for the US to resume acting like the superpower in our relationship with our client states,” the trio wrote. “They have made a choice and should live with the consequences.”

Here’s the thing, though: Stationing troops in ungrateful Arab nations is precisely what a superpower should be doing in this situation. Washington has quietly recognized that reality ever since 1943, when Franklin D. Roosevelt declared that “the defense of Saudi Arabia is vital to the defense of the United States.”

If the world’s oil exporters seem refractory in their relations with Washington, it’s exactly because they recognize the extent to which the status quo is an asset to the US, not a liability. Events since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine don’t undermine that narrative in the least — if anything, they make it still more compelling.

That’s because the battle since March has been fought not just in the fields of Ukraine but also in the ports and pipelines connecting Russia’s oil and gas to global markets. The recent destruction of the Nord Stream gas lines carrying Russian fuel to Europe and the Kerch bridge bringing diesel from Russia to the southern front of the Ukraine war both demonstrate the same point. The most potent weapon in modern warfare is energy, and control of the supply lines that get it from its sources to its consumers.

Now translate the situation in Europe to the Gulf. In the unlikely event that the US did withdraw its military presence in the region, another nation would step in to protect the slice of the $1 trillion trade in crude oil passing through the pirate-infested waters of the western Indian Ocean. Arab countries’ own navies are incapable of doing much more than basic coastal defense, so the most viable candidates would be China and, at a pinch, India.

In one sense, leaving Beijing in charge of protecting its own energy supplies is reasonable. The western hemisphere is largely self-sufficient in crude. Some 82% of the Gulf’s oil exports head east, with just 3.7% going to the US. Having America pay the security detail for its oil supplies frees up China to direct its military spending toward other ventures, such as building up forces to threaten Taiwan.

The disproportion is the point, though. By guaranteeing China’s supplies of oil, Washington quietly holds enormous leverage. In the event of an invasion of Taiwan, US sea power in the Gulf and Indian Ocean gives it the option of a Russian-style strategy, using embargoes around the straits of Hormuz and Singapore to cut off roughly three-quarters of the oil fueling Beijing’s war machine. While China’s domestic oil production would be able to step up in such a crisis, the pain such a scenario would inflict on the economy and the risk of popular unrest vastly raise the cost of warfare.

By the same token, Chinese control of those sea lines of communication would be an enormous strategic asset to Beijing. Lacking the domestic reserves that make China the world’s sixth-biggest oil producer and protected under the umbrella of the Pax Americana on the high seas, Washington’s allies in Asia are if anything even more dependent on imported crude.

The US doesn’t want China deploying the energy weapon to obtain hegemony in East Asia via a Pax Sinica. Nor does it want to see its often-fractious Asian allies taking action to protect their own energy supplies in the absence of American sea power. The naval arms race between Germany and Britain before World War I, in many ways one of the causes of that conflict, demonstrates the hazards of such a strategy. In the circumstances, stationing a few thousand troops in the Gulf to head off those scenarios is a small price for Washington to pay.

Having a hand resting on the spigot of the world’s energy flows is a fundamental building block of US global power, and both Washington and Riyadh know it. Saudi Arabia may be more a frenemy than an ally these days, but energy geopolitics operates under similar principles to those Michael Corleone used to rule his criminal empire: Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. Previously, he worked for Bloomberg News, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

