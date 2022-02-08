If ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance is right that shale output will increase by 800,000 to 900,000 barrels over the course of 2022, as he said on a conference call last week, then we’ll be within a whisker of the previous record before the year is out — and then smashing through it in 2023, when Lance expects the same growth in output again. “If you’re not worried about it, you should be,” he said.