Why should the U.S. be different? That may seem an absurd question, especially compared with the post-colonial breakups mentioned above. But consider: For the past 250 years, America has relentlessly expanded, as ever more people sought the privilege of participation in one of the most successful economic, political and social experiments in the history of the planet. Think Texas and the West; the transition of so many territories into states (celebrated exuberantly and unforgettably, in the case of Oklahoma in 1907, by Rodgers & Hammerstein); the accessions of Alaska and Hawaii. (In 1946, some Sicilians even petitioned President Harry Truman to allow their island to join the U.S.)