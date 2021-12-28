What to Expect in 2022:As the world hurtles into a new year, excitement about the reality of electric vehicles — and the challenge of powering them — will only grow. The future of EV batteries looks uncertain: How will they be manufactured? Will they be safe and, at long last, affordable? The supply chain snarls of 2021 will bleed into next year, only adding to the pressure as global manufacturing becomes more complex. Looming shortages mean prices for key parts will continue to rise, which will hinder technological progress. While governments across the globe attempt to lower costs for consumers, incentives, subsides and policy design will need to be reassessed. Without much real competition, meanwhile, China’s EV-focused industrial firms will continue to march forward.From the Year Behind Us: Toyota Broke Its Just-in-Time Rule Just in Time: As global manufacturers grappled with a chip shortage, Toyota largely avoided it. Though the carmaker pioneered the ultra-efficient just-in-time manufacturing policy, it stockpiled as inventories crept up — opportunely ahead of a global semiconductor deficit.