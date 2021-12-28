Warren Buffett Knows His EV Batteries: The Sage of Omaha’s bet on China’s BYD Co. looks like it is paying off. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’srecognition that it’s all about the battery technology defined its position on the future of electric vehicles.
How Did We End Up With This Chip Shortage?: The auto industry and semiconductor manufacturers have gotten their supply and demand calculations badly out of sync. The result? Carmakers couldn’t make cars and consumers paid the price.
Another Big EV Battery Fantasy, Another Letdown: Electric-car makers keep looking past cheaper and safer power options, which means their high-risk ventures are rarely high-reward — for companies or investors. Beyond the potential feats large EV investments bring for firms, it’s worth taking a closer look at their plans and the batteries they are promising.
How China’s Car Batteries Conquered the World: Beijing’s calculated approach to manufacturing electric-vehicle power packs has the U.S., the European Union and other rivals playing catch-up in the race to lead the electric future. As the world’s biggest source of new carbon emissions, China has taken deliberate and difficult steps to push toward electrification. In doing so, the country is showing how an older, stable battery technology — paired with effective industrial policy — could be the way forward.
