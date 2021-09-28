Yet the South Korean battery companies have continued to stay on this path. That means they aren’t fully considering the cheaper, safer and more realistic option (the lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, power packs that the Chinese are focused on improving). This would set them, and their auto partners, on a path toward their lofty electrification goals, while taking advantage of the subsidies the administration could have on offer and complying with stringent emissions regulations. Installations of improved LFP types have sharply outpaced NCMs in recent months, running against most market expectations and forecasts. Instead, SK Innovation recently signed a contract with Ecopro BM Co., a company that makes and sells high-nickel parts (cathodes and others) for batteries, to supply 80% to 90% nickel-content products for NCMs for 10 trillion Korean won ($8.5 billion) starting in 2024. That will cost them.