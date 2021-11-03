Policies for environmental protection can be roughly distilled down to three words: reduce, reuse and recycle. And that’s their order of efficacy. While recycling does help lower waste and emissions, reusing a device or its components is better. The most powerful way to cut demand for resources is simply to use less. In their environment, social and governance reports, Apple, Lenovo and Samsung write about reduction efforts that include less product packaging and being more sparing in the way they use energy to make and ship devices. Numerous competitors are doing the same, and it’s a laudable goal.