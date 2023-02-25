Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak boasts that the UK will soon become “a science superpower.” In an arms race of chutzpah, the opposition leader Keir Starmer claimed on Thursday that a Labour government would deliver the highest sustainable rate of growth in the G7 by the end of its first term. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Steam powered Britain’s Industrial Revolution — and hot air, it seems, still powers industrial policy to this day.

You might, along with many other anxious Brits dwelling in a languishing economy since the financial crisis of 2007-2008, ask, how? Britain will become a “clean energy superpower,” Starmer promises, which might well happen, or not. But he still does not make a hugely convincing case for how Britain will head the table on growth.

I should concede that it is a relief the country’s political leadership has finally noticed the elephant in the room — the woeful long-term performance of UK Plc. Since 2008, productivity has grown by about 0.5% a year. Rock-bottom rates of business investment and R&D spending must be addressed because macroeconomic policy clearly isn’t delivering.

A few weeks ago, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt chose Bloomberg’s London offices to proclaim the government’s ambition to make Britain “the next Silicon Valley.” Yet AstraZeneca Plc, one of only two of the world’s top R&D-spending companies based in the UK, recently said it chose to build its new $360 million manufacturing facility in Dublin due to the UK’s high taxes. Corporation tax rates are set to rise from 19% to 25% in April. Businesses in Ireland pay 12.5%.

The Treasury believes that reductions in corporation tax fail to boost investment. Ireland, awash with foreign capital, begs to differ. The economic think tank, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, also predicts that the latest tax rises will reduce UK business investment by £150 billion ($179 billion) over the next five years. As chancellor, Sunak enabled generous writedowns on capital investment to compensate for future business tax hikes. Perhaps it is time to pull another rabbit out of the hat.

More promisingly, Sunak is committed to supply-side reform. A recent Whitehall reshuffle saw the creation of a department of Science, Innovation and Technology — carved out of the old business unit (BEIS) — and a new department of Energy and Net Zero to give focus to the clean energy transition. This is a good step, albeit an expensive one. (The Institute for Government suggests that breaking up BEIS — headed by seven secretaries of state since it was created seven years ago — could cost more than £100 million). Competition from the US, China and European Union as they ramp up their green subsidy war will be intense. The UK will have to make some tough choices. As a medium-sized economy, it can’t invest at the same scale and picking winners isn’t easy either — a government-backed giant electric battery factory, Britishvolt, went bankrupt last month.

What should a smart, tech-savvy government do? A cross-party report bearing the imprimatur of Labour’s three-term former prime minister, Tony Blair, and thoughtful former Tory leader William Hague, ambitiously entitled “A New National Purpose: Innovation Can Power the Future of Britain,” offers timely suggestions.

The two elder statesmen want a new “strategic state” to embrace the latest developments in AI, biotech and climate tech. Government and the public services lag behind the private sector and individuals in taking up innovation. Blair and Hague cite the UK’s speedy development and deployment of vaccines to combat Covid as the model for a new approach to public-private cooperation. They, too, want to make the country “a leader among comparable nations within five years” by raising state R&D investment and incentivizing pension funds to invest in UK assets.

The report blames the Treasury’s “accountant mindset” for taking a short-term view of investment in science and technology. The department’s civil servants micromanage R&D spending despite lacking scientific or technological know-how. Nothing new here: Harold Wilson, Labour’s most successful prime minister before Blair, tried (and failed) to cut the Treasury down to size in the 1960s by creating a rival Department of Economic Affairs to capture the benefits of “the white heat of technology.”

As the Blair-Hague report points out, an ailing National Health Service stands to gain most from revolutionary biotech innovations and the use of digital technology. The NHS is also sitting on a goldmine of data — it can recruit thousands of patients for clinical trials — that ought to be exploited.

But innovation is easier said than done: The Blair government’s own £10 billion project to produce a computerized health service ended in disaster — that’s one state R&D project that eluded close Treasury supervision. Libertarian critics have also pounced on the Blair-Hague proposal for putting digital ID cards on our mobile phones. “A sprawling digital identity system … would be one of the biggest assaults on privacy ever seen in the UK,” warns the lobby group, Big Brother Watch, backed by many Tories who are instinctively hostile to Brits having to prove their identity. Others fear a widening digital divide: Many older or poor people don’t own smartphones, and if they do, make little use of the functionality.

Starting out as a bit of a smartphone Luddite myself, I was converted by seeing the benefits of digital IDs in Estonia. These systems really do cut down on time-wasting paperwork and bypasses bureaucracy on everything from medical appointments to parking. The system is well-designed to stop the state from snooping on any individual. But remember that Estonia built its system from scratch after winning its independence from the Soviet Union. Does the UK need a comparable shock to galvanize its digital and scientific ambitions?

If so, neither Brexit nor the pandemic seem to have done the trick. Kate Bingham, the venture capitalist honored by the state for masterminding the Covid vaccine rollout, thinks that the kind of change in government mindset demanded by Blair and Hague is overdue. She cites a decision in the Autumn Statement to cut R&D incentives for small but innovative high-tech companies as one dispiriting example of bureaucratic myopia. Her recent op-ed on the state of life sciences in the UK is a litany of woes.

The UK then has another habit that stretches across the party divide. We talk the talk of tech-driven reform very elegantly indeed. But walking the walk turns out to be a more elusive, if ever more important, goal.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

