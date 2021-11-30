However, Europe should resist tampering too much with a market that’s finally working as it’s broadly supposed to. The presence of financial investors helps ensure the market is sufficiently deep and liquid, notes BloombergNEF’s European carbon analyst Bo Qin. Ultimately, higher prices reflect how the continent is finally getting serious about cutting emissions: Europe has committed to slashing carbon pollution by at least 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, and more industry sectors will have to buy carbon permits.“The carbon market needs more capital to be employed in order to better reflect the true societal cost of emissions. The only way to attract large scale institutional money is by providing a market that gives the opportunity for profits, and we think that opportunity is there now,” Northlander’s Ek told me.