These questions came up in a Twitter Spaces discussion hosted by Bloomberg Opinion’s Bobby Ghosh, featuring columnists Javier Blas and Liam Denning. This is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Bobby Ghosh: What will be the political fallout in the U.S. of President Joe Biden’s decision to ban fuel imports from Russia?

Liam Denning: It’s probably too early to say about the decision itself. But Biden must know that he’s in trouble, with gasoline prices where they are. When he came into office, energy costs as a share of American disposable spending were at multi-decade lows. That was for an obvious reason: The pandemic had not only cut prices, it had cut demand.

But by January, we were back to where we were around the time of the midterm elections in 2018. Pump prices were an issue then for Republicans. Now we’re getting somewhere over 4% of disposable income going on energy, and that’s taking us back to pre-oil-crash levels in 2014.

It’s nothing like what we had in 2008. It’s nothing like what we had in the late ’70s, when it was more like 8%. But the sheer speed of this increase, and the fact that it’s coming at a time of a broader narrative of inflation and a sense of malaise creeping in, must make Biden worried.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken went on the Sunday TV shows to basically forewarn on this. And that’s when we got that initial massive spike in Brent crude prices, up close to $140. That may have tempered some of the calls for Europe to join the U.S. in banning Russian fuel imports. Obviously Europe is much more exposed.

Ghosh: The U.K. has said it will end imports of Russian fuel by the end of the year. The Europeans are having conversations about speeding up their timetable for reducing dependence on Russia. You’ve described this as not just an oil shock, but an end of an era of globalization in the fossil-fuel business.

Denning: This feels different to me from the Gulf War oil shock. That was in a very different world. It was a relatively brief interruption. Saudi Arabia was very much aligned with the U.S. in trying to make up for production shortfalls; inventories were quite high.

This one has come at a time when we were already facing something of an energy shock anyway. There’s an element of permanence to it, particularly in the fracturing of the relationship between Europe and Russia.

This energy relationship, centered really around natural gas, started at the height of the Cold War, and it has endured for decades, through all sorts of upheaval and confrontation. But now, we’ve seen a string of announcements out of Europe in the past couple of weeks that none of us really would’ve predicted even months ago, ranging from German rearmament to Scandinavian countries getting serious about joining NATO. This is Europe saying, “Seriously, we need to just end this relationship with Russia — not just manage it, but end it.”

Ghosh: Are there other signs that this is going to be the new normal, for Europe and the wider world — that we will not see a return to cheap gas, ever?

Javier Blas: I would struggle to use the word “ever,” because that’s a long time, but I agree that this feels different. It is going to change forever the energy relationship between western Europe and Russia. Europe today buys around 25% to 30% of its oil, crude and refined products from Russia, about 50% of its thermal coal, and 35% to 40% of its gas.

I don’t think Europe will return to such a great dependency on Russia. We will see a reconfiguration of trade flows: Russian natural resources will go elsewhere and Europe will buy from somewhere else. European countries that trusted Russia through previous crises will feel they can’t rely on it. It’s an issue not only of energy supply but of national security.

It most likely means that Europe is going pay higher prices in the future, because the rearrangement of global flows is going to make energy more expensive.

Ghosh: That raises the question of how much popular support there will be for these changes. Opinion polls in the U.S., for instance, suggest most Americans are willing to pay more for gas in order to punish Putin. But if we ask them three months from now, six months from now, a year from now, and the prices are still high, they might change their minds. Europe is used to paying more for gas than the U.S., but a big spike in prices there might turn popular opinion.

This represents a big challenge for the political leadership of the West: to prepare their public — to get people to reduce consumption, or at least be smarter about consumption. Are we seeing that kind of expectation management and messaging from leaders in Europe? Are they speaking to their people and saying, “Listen, be prepared, this is going to last a while”?

Blas: Not much, so far. France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire this week encouraged people to use less energy by lowering their thermostats. But there has been very little preparation for the huge economic impact that is coming. Europe could be heading for double-digit inflation with the price increases that we have seen.

And perhaps the worst of it is not in oil, although that’s generating most of the headlines, but in natural gas and its impact on electricity in Europe. We’ve seen really high electricity prices in the wholesale market. If they remain high, Europeans are going to pay a lot more for their electricity.

So far, politicians have done very little to prepare the ground. This is a crucial time for that, when they can say, “Yes, we are going to pay higher energy prices, because that’s what we have to do to support Ukraine.” Now is the time to send out that message.

There is talk of how to offset the reduced dependence on Russia with other supplies, whether from the U.S. or Saudi Arabia, but very little is being said about conservation. We need to reduce energy demand. In the ’70s, people reduced heating, speed limits came down — because the faster you drive, the more gasoline you consume — and some places banned driving on Sundays. In some places, public transportation was made free on the weekends, to discourage people from using cars.

There are a number of things you can do on the conservation side. The International Energy Agency has a handbook titled “Saving Oil in a Hurry.” There have to be campaigns at the European level and also the country level, encouraging the reduction of energy consumption. That’s the most immediate thing that we should be doing now.

Ghosh: We’re seeing none of that in the U.S., where you have the additional dimension of an incredibly poisonous and polarized political culture, where any decision Biden makes is bound to be condemned from the Republican side. The idea of telling Americans to slow down their cars and turn down their thermostats — that feels like a big leap.

Denning: It certainly does. Rhetorically, at least, Biden has begun to make those sorts of noises. About six weeks ago, I began to pick up on lines in his speeches where he would say something like, and I’m paraphrasing, “Defending democracy comes at a cost.” He’s aware that this shock will affect ordinary Americans quite a lot.

There are a couple of dimensions to this. Looking ahead to the midterm elections, the Democrats are most vulnerable in rural areas — in Arizona, New Mexico, Illinois, western New York, Pennsylvania and so on. Rural areas tend to be where, in general, people earn less and drive more. So high gasoline prices can be quite damaging to the Democrats there.

The other angle has to do with how Biden’s green agenda is sold to the public. It has shifted in the past year. Originally, it was very much geared toward progressives, very much about the climate angle. Then it morphed into a jobs-creation angle, around the post-Covid economic recovery. About a year ago, it morphed again, into a means of competing with China and confronting autocracies.

I guess there is potentially an opportunity here for Biden to try to blame Putin for gas prices and cast himself as a wartime president. Who knows if it would work, but that seems like the only angle that he could go for.

