If front-runner Scholz is to become chancellor at the head of a new coalition, he will likely need to strike a deal with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats. Another possibility, though unlikely, would be a red-red-green alliance with the Left party replacing the FDP. The SPD joined with Merkel in a “grand coalition” for 12 of her 16 years in power and the two sides have all but ruled out a repeat of that this time. Merkel will remain at the helm until the Bundestag votes for a new chancellor.