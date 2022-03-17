With prices and volatility surging, some big commodity trading houses are looking to private equity for help. An industry body has appealed to governments or the European Central Bank for help, but that looks unlikely.

In the end, banks are hard pressed to help smooth out the volatility in commodities markets for the same reason they’ve stopped doing it for bonds or other assets: The rules designed to make the financial system safer after the 2008 crisis.

Commodity trade finance is a high volume, low return, relatively low risk business: Lending is short-term and backed by the value of the oil or wheat or whatever is being sold. It is mostly done in the form of a letter of credit, which is essentially a guarantee from a bank that a cargo will be paid for when it arrives.

The business has been dominated by European lenders because, historically, they were able to run bigger books of lower-yielding assets than their U.S. peers. But some have dramatically cut back or quit the market completely.

ABN Amro Bank NV of the Netherlands and BNP Paribas SA of France, both good-sized players, decided to get out in 2020. ABN cited fraud as a motivation, saying that 75% of the losses it had suffered over the previous decade in commodities financing were from being cheated by clients.

Banks that continue in the business, such as ING Groep NV, have bigger commodities businesses than ABN did. Fraud can still be a problem but a bigger and more diverse group of clients means that any individual loss will be less painful for their business as a whole.

Other problems have loomed large, too. The risks around money laundering, or dealing with countries that have unsavory governments or face sanctions can all result in costly losses or big financial penalties from regulators. BNP’s $9 billion fine in 2014 for breaching sanctions on Iran and several other countries was heavily linked to its commodities business and prompted it to shrink that business.

Self-imposed limits on lending that might contribute to climate change or environmental damage are also restricting loans to companies that extract fossil fuels, or are higher polluters. But bankers say environmental concerns are less important in short-term trade financing – for now at least.

ABN also blamed the rising capital charges embedded in the post-2008 rules for its decision. This hurt commodities trading, which regulators see as complex and lacking transparency, as well as finance for cargoes travelling around the world.

Putting more equity behind an already low-yielding business made the returns available even less attractive, especially for smaller lenders.

Even before that, the tighter rules on both capital and leverage made banks less flexible: It’s much harder to quickly increase lending to meet a big pick-up in demand for funds. In 2020, at the onset of the Covid crisis, a sudden demand by companies to borrow from overdraft facilities forced many banks to cut back activity elsewhere, such as in intermediating trades between clients, or making markets. That fed into the seizure of markets for even very safe assets like Treasuries or commercial paper.

The European Federation of Energy Traders has appealed to governments for support through banks to help alleviate funding shortfalls in derivatives markets, where traders need to put up cash against the changing values of their bets or hedges.

For banks, being the conduit for this kind of assistance will increase their balance sheets and add to their leverage, which is simply the total value of their assets compared with their capital base.

Banks might not want to grow like this without getting some kind of capital relief. That is extremely unlikely: Regulators have been reluctant to ease the rules even for financing government bonds, which are far less risky than boats of oil or liquid gas.

Bankers say they are focusing on looking after the core businesses of their biggest, sturdiest clients. Smaller traders and speculators will likely struggle for funding for some time and even the big traders will be less ready to make opportunistic trades. That means less liquid markets and more of the volatility that makes the financing riskier in the first place.

Regulators have made banks and other market infrastructure safer and more resilient since the 2008 crisis. These rule changes were absolutely necessary and we can’t expect central banks to constantly step in when things get rocky. The payback in commodities, just like in bond markets and elsewhere, is spikier and less reliable trading for everyone.

