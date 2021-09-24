There is still a debate to be had. Some bankers prefer carbon pricing, which affects all industries and should hit the worst offenders with the biggest costs. Emissions Trading Schemes or Carbon Credits are among the ways to do this. They have a similar effect as taxes, but the rate or cost is set by markets, not governments. One drawback is that speculation can lead markets to misprice things, sometimes wildly. Governments would also have to keep tabs on companies to make sure they are using these tools correctly and bearing the right costs.