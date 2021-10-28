As with all corporate name changes, Facebook’s rebranding took all of its many worries and just stuffed them into a shiny new bin. They will still have to be cleared away, as Tim O’Brien has written. The key will be whether the rebranding marks a fundamental change in the company’s structure or not, as Parmy Olson and Ben Schott have written. Leonid Bershidsky suggests the metaverse could be even more lucrative for Meta than Original Formula Facebook was. The trouble, as we always say in CEOs Anonymous, is that wherever you go, there you are.