The second trend is the upsurge of Islamist political movements, many of them hostile to Washington. This began after the Six-Day War of 1967, in which corrupt, secular Arab regimes were thumped by Israel. Critical breakthroughs came again in 1979. The Iranian revolution replaced a pro-Western monarchy with an anti-American theocracy that stimulated radicalism across the region. The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan triggered a furious Islamist reaction, one that America supported during the 1980s before later becoming one of its targets. Political Islam has subsequently come in many varieties, but it has often underpinned regimes and movements that challenge the U.S. — sometimes violently.