Some ships can immediately be enlisted to help supply fuel -- but they have to be built and flagged in the U.S., and crewed by American workers, under a 101-year-old law known as the Jones Act that governs the transport of goods between American ports. A number of such Jones Act-compliant ships are already used to transport gasoline from refineries in Louisiana and Texas to Florida, and they could be tapped to ferry fuel to New York. But temporarily lifting Jones Act requirements could allow foreign-flagged tankers to help fill the gap too, by taking fuel on a roughly 6-day journey from the Gulf Coast to New York harbor. The alternative could be the delivery of more cargoes from Europe, with ships taking roughly 10 to 14 days to reach the region.