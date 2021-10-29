In 1973, the U.S. was addicted to foreign crude. Imports had doubled since 1970, representing a third of all domestic consumption. The U.S. economy was much more manufacturing-based than it is today, with the sector accounting for almost a quarter of employment — the equivalent of 35 million jobs today. The loss of foreign oil supply was crippling, triggering both higher prices throughout the economy and lost production. On some level this was a supply-chain problem, too, but one with no easy fixes — policymakers couldn’t just wait for ports in Los Angeles or Long Beach to unclog to get oil to start flowing again. Heavy-handed demand management, a job eventually tackled by the Federal Reserve, was the way in which policymakers eventually contained inflation.