There can hardly be a more propitious place to start than sub-Saharan Africa, where Burkina Faso has become the fifth country to experience a military takeover in the past year — after Mali, Chad, Guinea and Sudan. (It might have been the sixth but for an abortive attempt to topple the government of Niger.) All these countries are in the Sahel belt, which stretches across the width of the continent just south of the great desert.