Closing off the LNG outlet would undoubtedly cause gas prices to plunge, providing short-term relief. But it would also choke off investment in new supply, especially from dedicated gas fields. That would both set up future tight supply — meaning the problem has merely been deferred — as well as tying it more closely to the vagaries of oil, as associated gas would become even more dominant at the margin. In the meantime, the economics, credit and credibility of the U.S. LNG business would have been trashed. Good luck signing future contracts.