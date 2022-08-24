Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the spring of 2015, amid reports that the US and other world powers were about to sign a nuclear pact with Iran, a group of 47 Republican senators signed an open letter, nominally addressed to the regime in Tehran but meant for President Barack Obama. Their message: The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal was known, wouldn’t long be worth the paper it was written on.

The letter, drafted by Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mitch McConnell, who was majority leader at the time, said: “[We] will consider any agreement regarding your nuclear-weapons program that is not approved by Congress as nothing more than an executive agreement between President Obama and Ayatollah Khamenei. The next president could revoke such an executive agreement with the stroke of a pen and future Congresses could modify the terms of the agreement at any time.”

Obama ignored the warning and made the deal, but the senators were right: Three years later, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal on the grounds that it didn’t do enough to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons or restrain its other destabilizing activities in the Middle East. He then imposed economic sanctions against Iran.

Iran’s leaders, along with the other signatories to the deal and former Obama administration officials, professed to be shocked and dismayed by Trump’s unilateral withdrawal. But they had been warned.

It may be time for another letter. The Biden administration is signaling that it is in the home stretch of a long campaign to revive the deal. Officials in Washington say Iran has agreed to drop some key demands that had been unacceptable to the US. Tehran claims that it is the US that has backed down. It appears that both sides are preparing their respective domestic audiences for an imminent announcement.

A revival of the deal would be accompanied by the lifting of sanctions, giving Iran a windfall in unfrozen assets and fresh revenue from exports of oil and other goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars. While committing to a freeze on nuclear enrichment for a few years, Tehran would be free to ramp up military spending, especially on its development of the missiles and drones it uses to menace its neighbors and vital international sea lanes. Its regionwide network of Shiite militias and terrorist groups, including Hezbollah and Hamas, would, if history is any guide, also receive a bonanza.

Like Obama in 2015, Biden has ignored repeated, bipartisan demands from Congress that lawmakers be consulted before an agreement is reached and sanctions are lifted. Administration officials have dismissed any Washington opposition to the revival as being motivated by petty politics, not principle.

This is the attitude the Obama administration adopted in response to the Cotton-McConnell letter in 2015. In the hyper-partisan atmosphere of Washington, their reaction was denounced by the White House and Democrats, who placed it somewhere on the spectrum of shame between lèse-majesté and outright treason. Republicans, it was suggested, were acting out of spite to try to deny President Obama a huge foreign-policy victory. Biden, the vice president at the time, declared the letter “beneath the dignity of an institution I revere.”

There is no denying that the Republicans dedicated themselves to blocking any and all of Obama’s initiatives, but critics of the Cotton-McConnell letter overlooked its most important point: The president was about to commit the US to its most consequential foreign policy in decades without so much as consulting the institution Biden claimed to hold in such high esteem.

Now it looks as if Biden is about to repeat that mistake. Again, Republicans are demanding that Congress be given a say in the matter before the president invokes his executive powers. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has written to Biden, saying Congress must be allowed to review the terms under which the US returns to the deal.

McCaul is unlikely to persuade Biden. The president regards the revival of the JCPOA as a key foreign-policy goal and has tolerated increasingly hostile and reckless behavior by Iran — including plots to assassinate top Trump administration officials on US soil — to achieve it.

But if Congress can’t stop Biden from making the deal, it can remind all parties of just how pointless it will be without legislative buy-in. As the Cotton-McConnell letter noted, it will take a mere “stroke of a pen” from the next Republican president to reduce the JCPOA to a dead letter.

The Iranians know this from bitter experience. Tehran’s calculation is that if it can get sanctions relief for even the two years before a Republican has a shot at the White House, the country will be able to replenish its coffers with tens of billions of dollars.

But if predictions of GOP gains in the November midterm elections are borne out, the party can use its influence in Congress to slow-roll the lifting of existing sanctions and even impose new ones in response to Iranian activities that Biden has been reluctant to punish — those assassination plots, for instance.

Getting that message out now would cool the enthusiasm of companies that might be interested in doing business with Iran. And it would provide a modicum of reassurance to America’s friends in the Mideast that Iran won’t have free rein to darken their skies.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

