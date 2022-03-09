This comes as the U.S. is seeking alternative sources of hydrocarbons to compensate for the loss of supplies following Biden’s ban on Russian fossil-fuel imports. Looking for succor from what it regards as lesser evils, U.S. officials made a rare visit to Caracas this week to discuss removing some sanctions on Venezuela and allowing the government of President Nicolas Maduro to resume oil sales. Meanwhile, Western officials negotiating to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with the regime in Tehran hope it will bring more Iranian oil into the market, relieving some of the price pressure.

There are calls for Biden to make a direct plea to Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, who is commonly known as MBS. At CERAWeek in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings, Scott Sheffield, chief executive officer of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., warned that if Biden can’t convince the prince to pump more oil, crude could trade at a sky-high $150 to $200 a barrel for the next “several years.”

But that would require Biden to let MBS out of the presidential doghouse. Having vowed to make him a pariah for the murder of the Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Biden has pointedly avoided direct contact with the prince, speaking only with King Salman, who exercises little day-to-day authority in Riyadh. The cold shoulder was meant as a punishment for a prince who was welcomed in the Oval Office by both Donald Trump and Barack Obama. But as the attempt to connect with the prince on the phone suggests, Biden realizes he can no longer shun the man who controls the world’s biggest oil exporter.

If the president can come to an accommodation with a tyrant in Caracas and the theocrats in Tehran, he can hardly justify freezing out a pernicious prince — especially since the silent treatment hasn’t had the intended chastening effect.

It’s not hard to see why Biden has failed to take MBS down a peg. For one thing, plenty of other world leaders — including China’s Xi Jinping, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin — have been perfectly happy to pay court to the prince. For another, Biden’s disfavor has cost MBS nothing, politically or economically. His power in the palace is undiminished and soaring oil prices have put more money in his pocket.

And if he is persona non grata at the White House, the prince is certainly no pariah on Wall Street, where bankers and investors covet opportunities to participate in his pet projects.

So, MBS might well ask, “Joe… who?” In a recent interview with the Atlantic, the prince struck a defiantly unrepentant tone, professing not to care what the current occupant of the White House thinks of him. Instead, MBS suggested that Biden’s attitude is harming U.S. interests and serving those of its rivals, especially China. MBS has previously brushed off appeals from U.S. officials to increase the kingdom’s oil output. For good measure, he has suggested Saudi Arabia might reduce investments in the U.S., which are thought to be in the region of $800 billion.

It is easy enough to interpret all this as bluff. The U.S. is not only one of the kingdom’s biggest trading partners, it’s also an indispensable security partner. Saudi Arabia depends on the U.S. security umbrella for protection from Iran and its regional proxies. Despite MBS’s stated desire for an accommodation with the Islamic Republic, missile and drone attacks from Yemen, some of them reaching Riyadh, serve as daily reminders of Saudi vulnerability.

Under normal circumstances, the impenitent interview in the Atlantic might have hardened Biden’s resolve to keep MBS in the sin bin until he saw the error of his ways. But surging oil prices are more likely to soften up the president than the prince.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs.

