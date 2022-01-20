As for the currently stalled Build Back Better plan, it was designed to reconcile progressives’ desire for another “transformative” fiscal program with two Biden promises — that the spending would be “paid for,” and that taxes wouldn’t rise for the vast majority of Americans. To square this circle, the proposal relied on budget gimmickry so outlandish it alienated moderates in the president’s own party. A principal casualty, if the bill goes nowhere, is hundreds of billions in support for clean energy and carbon abatement — a commitment of surpassing importance that should’ve been moved as a separate initiative. According to the progressive mindset, it had to be all or nothing: Unbundling and prioritizing would let the crisis go to waste.