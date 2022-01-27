For voters who are culturally conservative but also rely on and value public spending — arguably the types of non-college white voters who swung to former President Donald Trump in Midwestern states like Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016 — there are now Republican governors with the budgets to run their states in such a way that could appeal to those voters down the road. The Republican gubernatorial class of 2010 found themselves deeply unpopular and ruining their careers by implementing their economic agendas. The prospective class of 2022 has every reason to believe their futures will play out better.