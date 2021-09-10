For example, the same day the CEPP dropped, a company that stores energy via the wonder of lifting and dropping giant lumps of concrete announced it would go public via — what else? — a SPAC, valuing it at $1.6 billion. One can only assume investors speed-read the description about blocks suspended on chains and thought this was a crypto play. In any case, that’s the mojo Biden’s after as he eyes future elections. This is less about getting to X percent of clean power in 2035, more about making sure his opponents can’t slam on the brakes in 2025.