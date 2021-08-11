The other criticism leveled at Biden is that by moving to slow investment in domestic oil production and blocking projects such as Keystone XL, he has made the U.S. more dependent on the foreign petro-potentates he now calls on for assistance. Over time, this is a real risk for Biden and Democrats if changes on the demand side do not materialize quickly enough. Right now, though, it overstates Biden’s role. The caution displayed by frackers in 2021 reflects the need to atone (and recapitalize) after the damage done to their balance sheets and investor relations by the prior era of drill-baby-drill.