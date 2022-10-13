Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With less than a month until Election Day, and more than one million voters having already cast their ballots, it’s a good time to check in on President Joe Biden’s popularity. The good news for Biden is that he is up about 5 percentage points from his July low point. The bad news for him — and for Democrats in general — is that he has plateaued at a still-low approval level of around 42.5% since the end of August.

That’s the third-worst approval level among polling-era presidents at this point in their term. He’s ahead of Harry Truman, doing a bit better than Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan, a bit behind Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and further behind where Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford were at this stage. All the other presidents had a 50% or better rating at this stage.

Biden’s still-mediocre numbers probably mean the pandemic and inflation — especially gasoline prices — are weighing him down, and that whenever those stresses ease, his standing improves. Gasoline prices peaked a few weeks before Biden hit bottom, dropped sharply while he was improving and started inching up just as his numbers started flattening; the latest wave of the coronavirus peaked in mid-July and case and hospitalization numbers have been gradually dropping since then. (1)

Truman, Trump, Reagan, Clinton, Obama, Carter and Ford all had terrible midterms.(2)Even if Biden’s ratings improve a little in the next few weeks, it’s too late to change the reality that he will be a drag on Democrats. Whether that’s the decisive factor in this unusual election cycle is harder to predict, but it’s pretty clear that Democrats would be in better shape with a more popular president.

Still, moving from around 37.5% to his current level is a significant change. I’m not quite willing to declare it an iron law of politics, but a 40% approval level is a key marker, with presidents below that level vulnerable to both nomination challenges and third-party candidacies. Below 40%, party actors tend to believe that the president is in big trouble for re-election and that they should consider a different candidate.

Why 40%? First of all, there are real costs to attempting to dislodge an incumbent president. Also, political participants tend to be optimists about their own party’s situation. A president at 40% approval is going to have some recent polls out there that are a bit higher, and it’s easy for optimists to cherry-pick those and make excuses for the lower ones. That means they will tend to think the president is “really” 3-5 percentage points better than honest polling averages suggest. And then from the low-to-mid 40s, the president is only a 5-point surge — like the one that Biden just had, and that each president has had at least once during their time in office — away from being competitive in the general election.

That’s how party actors think. And we’ve seen the results — there were calls in the spring and early summer for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, but far fewer such comments in the last couple of months.

What they fail to remember is that approval ratings at the midterm have absolutely no predictive power about re-election. While Ford, Carter and Trump were unpopular at their midterms, George H.W. Bush was quite well-liked. Meanwhile, Truman had a lower approval rating at this point than any other president but won re-election fairly comfortably, as did Obama and Clinton, while Reagan won a 49-state landslide.

What will affect Biden’s re-election prospects, or those of another Democrat if he doesn’t seek a second term, is the ability of the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation without pushing the economy into a recession. That, along with other major events, could completely change things — in either direction. But the first step will be capturing the nomination, and that will be a lot easier if he avoids slipping back below 40%.

(1) It’s true that voters no longer tell pollsters that the pandemic is a top concern. Nevertheless, I’m convinced that it’s a major and dramatically underrated factor in the mood of most of the nation, and so far at least Biden’s approval numbers are consistent with that theory.

(2) Our data on Truman is sketchy; frequent, multiple public polls didn’t really kick in until much later. But he appears to have been broadly unpopular for the 1946 midterms, which were a bit earlier into his presidency than for the others. The 1974 midterms were very early in Ford’s abbreviated presidency, and the results probably had little to do with him, but for what it’s worth he was unpopular at that point after he pardoned Richard Nixon.

