Yet the U.S. has room to be more aggressive if it wishes. It has flirted off and on with being a net exporter of oil since late 2019, including so far this month. It remains a large importer of crude oil (net exports are weighted to refined products), but even crude net imports average only around 2-4 million barrels a day. On that basis, the SPR currently covers more than six months worth of net imports, far more than needed.