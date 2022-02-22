If you want a simple reason for this incrementalism on the part of Washington and various EU capitals, it’s that Russia has energy that the West needs. This extends beyond Europe’s dependence on natural gas flows to the U.S. itself.

Even though the U.S. has become a small net exporter of oil, it still relies on foreign flows.(1) The U.S. imported almost 8.3 million barrels a day of crude oil and refined products in the week ending Feb. 11. While others obsess over energy independence, oil refiners choose the most economic barrels to use, not just ones with stars and stripes on them. And roughly one in 12 of those imported barrels comes from Russia.

The big uptick in those imports has resulted from another international spat — with Venezuela. Oil imports from Venezuela, dwindling for years as that country’s oil sector collapsed, were zeroed out altogether in 2019 when the U.S. imposed sanctions meant to put pressure on President Nicolás Maduro to step down. Venezuela produces heavy oil that’s suited to the sophisticated refineries dotting the U.S. Gulf Coast. While the bulk of Russian oil imported to the U.S. is refined already, we’re not talking high-quality gasoline here. Rather, it’s a gooey, intermediate product that can be refined further, taking the place of those Venezuelan barrels.

In theory, if the U.S. were to impose sanctions on Russian oil imports — or if Moscow were to unilaterally stop them — those barrels would end up somewhere else, freeing up some other source. Indeed, that’s what the big U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp. pointed out on its last earnings call when asked about about its exposure to the Ukraine crisis. Chief Commercial Officer Gary Simmons said that whichever refineries take Russia’s barrels, “they’ll kick out feedstocks and make it available for us to run.”

In practice, though, the sudden disruption of roughly 700,000 barrels a day would come with some friction. And with oil closing in on $100 a barrel, more friction is hardly needed. Ordinarily, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates might be expected to supply similarly heavy barrels. But with relations between Riyadh and Washington cool and Russia a key member of OPEC+, that can’t be taken for granted.

The upshot is that President Joe Biden, like his European allies, has reason to tread carefully in targeting the one industry that Russia actually cares about: energy. As of December, 3.8% of Americans’ disposable personal income was going to fuel and utility bills. That’s not nearly as much as during the 2008 or late 1970s energy crises. But it’s back up to where it was during the 2018 midterm elections, and heading in the wrong direction. There’s a reason Biden warned in a recent speech that “defending democracy and liberty is never without cost,” and that reason happens on Nov. 8.

It may be no coincidence that efforts to reach some sort of deal with Iran have picked up speed, since this would entail lifting U.S. sanctions and putting perhaps a million barrels a day from that country back onto the market this year. Also notable is the recent call by Venezuela’s National Assembly head Juan Guaidó for the U.S. to ease sanctions on his country to help bring Maduro to the negotiating table. The pump price isn’t necessarily the only or even most important factor in such maneuverings. U.S. presidents are apt to be blamed for expensive fuel even if their options for addressing it are few. Foreign policy is one of them.

(1) U.S. net exports of oil (crude and products combined) averaged just under 175,000 barrels per day in the 12 months ending November 2021 (source: Energy Information Administration).

