That’s not a bad thing! High spending trashed return on capital, and investors demanded a reset. True, it took a pandemic and a proxy battle to get Exxon to take that on board, but still. In addition, climate change puts a huge, existential cloud over the future of oil investment. Back in 1989, that sour New York official was right about oil not being a growth business in the short term, but he was wrong in the long term; global demand is now about 50% higher. Today, it’s the opposite: He would be wrong in the short term, given the rebound in supply and demand from Covid-19. Exxon in particular is poised to bring on more barrels in Texas and Guyana. But he would be right in the long term as decarbonization takes hold. Slide decks from Exxon and Chevron now feature extended discussions of lower carbon businesses, not the charts of yesteryear forecasting ever-increasing oil demand.