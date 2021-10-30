And yet, as satisfying as that all may be in the moment, it can also be read from a different perspective. Those stellar results, for example, reflect a favorable recovery in demand and energy prices, a hyper-cyclical turn in commodities. In terms of what the companies actually control, the most salient aspect is that they remain committed to paying out cash rather than spending it. With oil around $80 a barrel, Chevron and Exxon are now spending about 40% less than the last time prices were so high. Even if, as I think, this reflects penance for past sins more than new religion on energy transition, the model fits that theme anyway.