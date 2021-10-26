EG Group, the fuel-station operator that the Issas and TDR also own, said it would not be going ahead with a plan to buy Asda’s fuel stations for the 750 million pounds they’d agreed to as part of the buyout in February. That’s bad news for Asda, as the proceeds from the sale were needed to pay off a bridging loan taken on to finance the deal. Consequently, Asda is looking to raise the equivalent of another 500 million pounds of debt, according to Bloomberg News. This, together with about 262 million pounds of cash from Asda’s balance sheet, will be used to pay off the bridging loan plus fees.