Jefferies analysts estimate the firm’s average marketing spend per user at $12, while estimated average revenue per user is around $10. The Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) seen in crypto markets doesn’t seem to be plaguing Bakkt, which says it had 1.7 million transacting accounts year-to-date, below its initial projections of 9 million active users by end of 2021. Bakkt Chief Executive Officer Gavin Michael said via email that the company is “just getting started” and points to new partnerships such as the one with payments giant Mastercard Inc.