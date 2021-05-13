Yes, though the moves may be driven more by a search for cheap power than environmental concerns. Some Bitcoin miners use surplus natural gas that would otherwise be “flared,” or burnt just to dispose of it, to generate power for mining. A chunk of production has been moved away from China into regions with abundant hydroelectric supplies like Iceland, Norway, Canada and parts of Russia. China’s share of Bitcoin’s monthly hash-rate was down 10 percentage points to 65% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. “Certainly some Bitcoin is mined with coal. But if you look at other provinces, where there is a lot of Bitcoin mining activity, in those places, there’s a lot of hydropower that was overbuilt,” Nic Carter, co-founder of researcher Coin Metrics, said of Chinese miners during an interview with Bloomberg Television. “That’s hydropower that would otherwise be curtailed.”