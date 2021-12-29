With negotiations to revive the JCPOA faltering, it is more than likely 2022 will witness its formal demise. This will leave the Biden administration scrambling to prevent the Islamic Republic from becoming a nuclear threshold state, like Japan and South Korea, with the ability to quickly weaponize its uranium stockpile. It is far from certain the U.S. can count on the full backing of the European signatories to the deal, much less China and Russia.
From the Year Behind Us:
Iran’s New President Will Listen Only To His Mentor’s Voice: Ebrahim Raisi owes his career, and his political legitimacy, to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This all but guarantees that his presidency will be hostile, to Iranians as much as to the West.
Who Will Be the Taliban Whisperer This Time: Pakistan or Qatar?: Islamabad has history with the fighters, having provided them with succor and safe haven. Doha has deeper pockets and has cultivated prominent members of the group. The outcome of this contest for influence in Kabul may determine which way Afghanistan goes from here.
Erdogan’s Dangerous Obsession with Low Rates: Consumers are struggling to afford basic necessities as prices surge, yet the quixotic president gives no indication that he will change course on economic policy.
A Sportswashing Deal Will Air Saudi Arabia’s Dirty Laundry: Rival fans and rights activists will revel in embarrassing Newcastle United’s new owners before a global audience.
Hungry? Here’s Why You Should Be Eating Goat Meat: Apart from being delicious, it’s good for you as well as for the environment. And it looks as if Americans are finally catching on.
