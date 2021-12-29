With negotiations to revive the JCPOA faltering, it is more than likely 2022 will witness its formal demise. This will leave the Biden administration scrambling to prevent the Islamic Republic from becoming a nuclear threshold state, like Japan and South Korea, with the ability to quickly weaponize its uranium stockpile. It is far from certain the U.S. can count on the full backing of the European signatories to the deal, much less China and Russia.