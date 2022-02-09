Is Putin negotiating in good faith? He denies that he intends to invade Ukraine. If he has no plans to do so, this diplomacy is all a show, staged for domestic propaganda to present him as the center of the world’s attention and to, perhaps, win concessions from Europe on issues that have long been an annoyance. If instead he has already decided to attack, without telling anybody yet, it’s also a show. Only if he’s still weighing which way to go can diplomacy accomplish anything.