Will something similar happen to the world of money? Maybe in 10 years. As technologies like central bank digital currencies allow customers to hold deposits directly with monetary authorities, banking as we have known it since the advent of the 17th-century goldsmith-lender could become a relic. To stay relevant to markets, commercial lenders might have to reimagine their role. They would perhaps point yield-seeking households savings toward third-party investment vehicles, which they would back with some of their own capital: skin in the game. A fee for this service — plus a part of the investment profit — would garner revenue. Without expensive branch networks, costs would go down. The 15%-plus return on equity that shareholders of large lenders have stopped expecting since the 2008 financial crisis could make a return.