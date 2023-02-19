Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The folly of selling into a saturated market has long been mocked by proverb. Coals to Newcastle. Owls to Athens. Ice to Innuits. Samovars to Tulu. Pepper to Hindustan. Saffron to Cilicia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And one might think “selling sleep to the exhausted” is yet another example.(1) But as endless surveys suggest we’ve never been less happy with the quality or duration of our sleep, so a host of brands are pursuing a dreamland landgrab — hoping that if sleep is “half of health” it might also be a heap of wealth.

These are the brandzzz … and this is the sleep stack.

Going to the Mattresses

“We consider ourselves a tech company first.” So peacocked a co-founder of Casper — the direct-to-consumer mattress darling which aspired also to be “the Nike of sleep.” If this sounds like marketing hubris, well, the market agreed. Casper’s disastrous 2020 IPO saw its unicorn status halved at a stroke, and in November 2021 the company announced it was going private. Last August, Casper’s CEO Emilie Arel explained the fall:

“The strategy was to be the Nike of sleep … Nobody knows what that means. That sounds very exciting, but hard to execute on. We weren’t making any money. We’re not nonprofit … VC money is not falling from the ceiling anymore, we need to be very specific on what we’re working on.”

Notwithstanding this startling transformation from Nike to Icarus, Casper did have two early hits. First, it elevated mattresses from boring Boomer staple to object of DTC desire — as did Warby Parker specs, Away luggage and Oscar health insurance. And, in so doing, it opened Millennial wallets (and marketing minds) to the broader “sleep economy.”

Beds-in-a-box remain big business, though Casper is now but one combatant in the surprisingly enduring and bitter “mattress wars” that, at their nadir, involved some 175 identikit insurgents, including Allswell, Zinus, Purple, Leesa, Avocado, Otty, Helix and Puffy.

Covering the battle of bedtime, like brand-war correspondents, are mainstream consumer curators (The Strategist, Good Housekeeping, Wirecutter) and a startling number of “independent” mattress reviewers, including Sleepopolis, Mattress Nerd, The Sleep Sherpa, Mattress Clarity, Slumber Sage, Nap Lab. But caveat emptor — according to the mattress review site Sleep Like the Dead:

“The vast majority of mattress-review websites are likely biased or at least have a strong incentive to be biased. Such sites can include those that rank highest in search engines as well as those that claim to be unbiased.”

Of course, mattresses are necessary but not sufficient for a solid seven hours. And so most box-bed brands have extended into bedding, where they compete with traditional homeware retailers and disruptors like Aneski, Comma, Ettitude and Brooklinen — “the internet’s best sheets.”(2)

The mission statement of Bedfolk sums up the vibe:

“At Bedfolk, we believe in winding down well. That’s why we seek out the world’s best makers to spin cloud-like comfort into our wind down essentials.”

From such run-of-the-mill fruits of the loom, two products stand out.

First, pillows, which have dumped the Trumpian frump of MyPillow and re-blanded to pair with hipster mattresses. See, for example, Marlow, Saatva and Coop.

But this new breed of pillows also embraces some novel propositions, including: algorithmically customized pillows from Pluto; the “Side Sleeper Ice Cube” from Pillow Cube with “frozen fibers that will help keep your head cool all night long”; and the “360º Body Pillow” from Yana which promises, “The Yana Sutra: one Pillow, infinite Positions.”

Bedding’s second product of note is the weighted blanket which, if we trust Google Trends, emerged as a Christmas novelty in 2016 before exploding in 2018.

Since then, such brands as Yaasa, Gravity, Baloo, Bearaby, Luna and Nuzzie have proved the unbearable likeness of weighted blankets, to say nothing of weighted sleep masks, neck pillows and robes.

Emboldened by research that suggests “using a weighted blanket may result in a more significant release of melatonin at bedtime,” makers of heavy bedding usually promote it as an aid to sleep. Yet there is also apparently a mental-health angle, as Bearaby’s founder, Kathrin Hamm, explained:

“The benefits of incorporating weighted blankets into your rest regimen go beyond sleep health: they foster a sense of calm, alleviate feelings of anxiety, reduce stress, relieve pain, balance sensory overload, and improve your mood.”

Well, that’s a load off. And a snip at $279.

SleepTech

“We actually compete with sleep … and we’re winning”

— Reed Hastings, CEO Netflix

The nemesis of somnolence is, for many, technology — both via its beeps, buzzes and blue-lit backlights and through the dopamine pulses of its binge-driving algos. It’s no accident that “sleep experts” regularly warn against nocturnal screen use, or that tech companies are incorporating sleep-friendly mitigations, like amber-hued displays and “do not disturb” settings.

Somewhat quixotically, many consumers are seeking salvation from their insomnia in its cause — turning to the hard- and software solutions of SleepTech.

Phone apps target every facet of (in)somnolence, from snoring (Snore Lab), sleep-talking (Axsar) and dream journaling (Oniri) to jet-lag mitigation (Timeshifter), sunrise simulation (Wake Up Light) and alarm-clock torture (Spin).

The lullabying power of audio has inspired a range of app brands — Calm, BetterSleep, Headspace, Slumber, Pzizz — to create sleep-inducing music, meditations, breathing exercises and stories deploying soothing soundscapes or tingling “Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response.”

There is even an app that “allows listeners to make a unique and personal journey through the landscape of SLEEP” — Max Richter’s 8.5-hour musical “manifesto for a slower pace of existence.”

And, to inspire a “more intentional exhale” the audio erotica brand Dipsea offers “cozy Sleep Overs where a Dipsea Hunk tucks you in and then stays close by (playing the guitar or cleaning up after dinner) while you drift off.”

In terms of hardware, SleepTech contains multitudes. To give but one example from a myriad of categories:

Functional lighting · Dodow “will send you to sleep 2.5 times faster” by projecting a pulse of blue light onto the ceiling to synchronize your breathing.

Smart rings · Oura is “like a sleep lab on your finger” which tracks “when you need more sleep, when you might be getting sick, when it’s time to push yourself.”

Noise · “With a real fan inside, SNOOZ is a smart white-noise machine that turns your bedroom into a haven for sleep.”

Underbed · Withings sleep tracking mat: “wake to your sleep score … including sleep duration, sleep depth, interruptions, your sleep schedule, plus the time it takes to fall asleep and wake up.”

Smart glasses · “Your natural sleep assistant,” Pegasi smart sleep glasses “simulate natural light and improve sleep through specific blue light.”

Smart goggles · The Therabody eye mask “delivers slow-wave vibration to lull you into a restful sleep.”

Radio waves · SleepBank’s “patented and exclusive SFT (Sleep Frequency Technology) chip … generates a 2m×2m natural frequency magnetic-field that reduces the influence of high frequency radio waves.”

Vibrations · “Working with the EMS vibrations well known by alternative medicine” the Insomnia Reliev Egg from Le Marchand Futé “is one of the most practical and effective solutions … for getting back to sleep.”

Meditation · “A non-digital device that combines meditation and sophrology” Morphée “helps you relax, unwind, fall asleep quickly and improve the quality of your sleep through different types of guided sessions that last between 8 and 20 min.”

Aromatherapy · “The NEOM Wellbeing Pod works at the touch of a button, helping you achieve better sleep, less stress, a mood boost or more energy through our 100% natural Essential Oil Blends.”

Pillows · The Soundasleep Speaker Pillow — “simply plug your phone into the adapter and the pillow speaker will play your chosen sounds.”

Brain waves · The “brain-sensing headband” Muse offers a “Digital Sleeping Pill” a “new kind of sleep experience that is designed to put you to sleep and help you fall back asleep if you’ve woken up during the night.”

MoonLit

The perennial challenge of getting kids to sleep has inspired a library of books — from timeless classics (Goodnight Moon) to tetchy satires (Go the F*ck to Sleep). But as the sleep economy expands, MoonLit has proved a publishing boon for adults.

In curious synchronicity with the avalanche of weighted blankets, the pace of adult-focused sleep publishing ticked up in the mid-2010s, with a slew of LitSomnia titles such as: Why We Sleep, Why We Dream, The Sleep Solution, The Sleep Revolution, Sleep Smarter, How to Sleep Well, The Secret World of Sleep and The Secret Life of Sleep.

What’s notable about much modern MoonLit is how it frames insomnia in terms of pop-psychology, neuroscience, self-help and business efficiency — repackaging age-old wisdom as airport-book advice for an audience seeking “Seven Habits of Highly Effective Sleepers.”

Foodzzz

“To eat, perchance to dream.”

Eating and sleeping have long danced a two-step, with any number of foods linked to inducing somnolence (kiwi), impairing deep sleep (garlic) or inspiring nightmares (cheese). In recent years, an emerging trend has targeted novel foodzzz to sleep-toothed consumers guilty about pajamaed fridge raids.

Leading this foray is Nightfood, which “was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to bring you a delicious treat that won’t kill your diet or wreck your sleep.” The brand sells “sleep friendly” cookies with “added vitamin B6 and inositol,” and ice-cream “with more tryptophan, calcium, magnesium, and zinc than traditional ice cream.” And its pitch is calculatedly relatable:

“Don’t beat yourself up over your nighttime snacking. You’re only human … and humans are hard-wired to crave excess calories before the long nighttime fast. Those cravings helped our cavemen ancestors survive. But now that most of us have access to all the calories we need, our prehistoric cravings can leave us feeling out of control at the end of the day.”

Other players in nighttime nutrition include: Good Source Evening Chill Protein Clusters (“Stop those nighttime munchies”); Sleep Well oat drink (“No more counting sheep”); Som drinks (“Fall asleep fast and sleep better”); and the “sleep-aid snack” Goodnight which was trailed in 2019 by Nestlé.

The best indication that functional sleep foodzzz may go mainstream emerged in 2020, when PepsiCo launched Driftwell — “an enhanced still water beverage with magnesium, a hint of blackberry lavender flavor, and L-theanine, an ingredient to help promote relaxation.” Given the profusion of drinks and food being laced with CBD (and THC), we may soon be living the dream of Driftwell’s slogan: “Welcome to the wind-down.”

(Not) Regulated by the FDA

Ashwagandha, brahmi, gamma-aminobutyric acid, German chamomile, ginkgo biloba, glycine, gotu kola, 5-hydroxytryptophan, L-taurine, L-theanine, L-tryptophan, lavender, lemon balm, magnesium, melatonin, Montmorency cherry, passionflower, reishi mushroom extract, schisandra powder, valerian root powder, zinc …

The A–Z of unregulated sleep-supplement ingredients is almost as long as the number of brandzzz that have entered the space — often recloaking age-old remedies in blanded garb. Hence pills and patches from companies like Form (“Get ready for your best sleep yet”); Hux (“Say hello to HUX Sleep”); Sleep Alpha (“THE natural solution”); Deeps (“Sleep scientifically”); and Goop (“Mint chocolate, meet melatonin”):

Some supplements eschew blanding for a more dramatic look, like the luxury vibe of Lyma (“Sleep is your superpower”) or the retro-futurism of Spacegoods (“Unlock your superpowers”):

Naturally Big Pharma ain’t taking this lying down.

For example, to promote its new insomnia medication Quviviq, the Swiss drug company Idorsia developed a sophisticated consumer campaign, with three main elements:

· Pop-science · Idorsia “convened” the official-sounding “Alliance for Sleep,” composed of paid “physicians and healthcare experts.” This “unique multidisciplinary committee” promptly launched an annual Wake Up America Survey that, in addition to standard questions on sleep, asked convenient questions about the function and stigma of prescription sleep medication.

· Infotainment · Idorsia produced The Quest for Sleep, a 73-minute movie documentary that “follows real characters whose struggles with sleep threaten to unravel their waking lives.” Personifying Sleep and acting as a “poetic and insightful foil” is Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer.

· Celebrity · Idorsia signed a multi-year deal with Jennifer Aniston to front a pseudo-public information campaign called “Seize the Night and Day.” What’s notable about this campaign is not just the semiotic similarities between selling sleeping pills and Smart Water …

… but that in promoting the line “Insomnia: it’s a real medical condition,” Idorsia chose to mock non-pharma solutions:

Sheep: Counting & Eating

A curious feature of the new sleep economy is its parallels to the diet industry. Not only the anxiety and stigma that we could/should be sleeping/eating better, but the insinuation that suboptimal sleeping/eating can be ameliorated or cured by commerce.

(There is also a chicken-and-egg feedback between obesity and insomnia, where insufficient sleep is associated with weight gain, and obesity is a cause of disturbed sleep.)

Every innovation in the weight-loss industry — diet books, low-calorie foods, prescription medications, soulful meditations, hi-tech monitoring, fat-burning clothes — has been adopted and often superseded by the sleep stack. There is even an app that combines the two: “That’s right. You’ll lose weight while you sleep” …

As with so much in the self-help space, it’s plain to see what’s in it for the vendors — not least a vast and anxious market. And so, if you thought humans deserved at least seven hours free from marketing’s grasp, think again.

Selling sleep to the exhausted is big business, and is likely to get bigger. But one wonders if the tone is always fitting. According to a 2019 meta-analysis in Healthcare, poor sleep “is a public health epidemic that is often unrecognized, under-reported, and that has rather high economic costs.”

“Insufficient sleep leads to the derailment of body systems, leading to increased incidences of cardiovascular morbidity, increased chances of diabetes mellitus, obesity, derailment of cognitive functions, vehicular accidents, and increased accidents at workplaces. The increased usage of smart phones and electronic devices is worsening the epidemic. Adolescents with insufficient sleep are likely to be overweight and may suffer from depressive symptoms.”

And so insomnia is serious enough without the Instagram aspiration of sleep perfection, the dubious claims of pseudo-science, or the oxymoronic chutzpah of brands like Tuft & Needle which has the nerve to promise: “Honest Bed Products that Reinvent Sleep.”

(1) [1] Owls abounded in Athens and many Athenian coins featured an owl’s head. [2] Alcinouswas the King of Phaeacia, famed for the fecundity of his garden. [3] Tula was the undisputedcapital of samovar manufacture in 19th- Russia. [4] In Secrets of Saffron, Pat Willardstates, “[during] the years that span the dawn and dimming of Greece and Rome — the bestsaffron for perfumes and ointments was gathered in the town of Soli on the coast of Cilicia.” See Schott’s Quintessential Miscellany.

(2) It will come as no surprise that many hipster bedding companies sell pet beds — for what could be an easier, or more ’gramable, market extension?

Ben Schott is Bloomberg Opinion's advertising and brands columnist.

