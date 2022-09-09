Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liz Truss’s first statement to Parliament as prime minister was one for the books: an energy bailout worth probably 5% of gross domestic product. Truss on Thursday froze UK energy retail power and gas bills for the next 24 months, so an average household would pay no more than £2,500 ($2,877) per year, instead of the £3,549 that regulators set for the next three months and well below the £4,000-£5,000 expected in 2023. On top of that, she promised the “equivalent” protection to businesses for six months.

The task, though, involves more than containing spiraling costs. On all other counts, Truss’s policy falls short. Does it focus on poor and working-class families? Maintain the semblance of a market to curb demand? Identify the cost and a way to pay for it? No, no and no.Instead of targeted support for the needy, Downing Street announced a one-size-fits-all policy that will benefit households below the poverty line and as well as those enjoying Wall Street-sized bonuses. Is there, really, a need to subsidize those making hundreds of thousands of pounds — or more?Instead of nodding toward market forces, the government eliminated them. And it made the situation worse by making no attempt whatsoever to encourage conservation – absolutely critical to avoid supply shortfalls that could result in blackouts. In a 1,267-word speech, Truss didn’t mention the words “demand,” “consumption” or “savings” once. Lower energy bills could have been linked to usage, with more frugal families receiving larger discounts. The result could have been financial relief with price signals still somewhat relevant.Finally, instead of fiscal clarity, Truss offered uncertainty. In what is likely to be one of the biggest-ever fiscal interventions in peacetime history, we know neither the cost (the Treasury will publish an estimate later this month, she said) nor the funding sources. We do know where it won’t be coming from: Truss said there will be no windfall tax on energy companies. The implication is that the government will borrow the entire sum and leave repayment to future generations. How much will it cost? Ahead of the announcement, internal government estimates pegged the tab at £130 billion, plus another £40 billion if help to businesses was included. The £170 billion about equals what the country spends on its public health system. There’s a catch. It involves a potentially very expensive, very risky bet. In freezing energy bills, the UK Treasury effectively took the biggest short position ever in the gas and electricity wholesale markets, without a hedge. In the jargon of the trade, it’s a naked short.

If wholesale prices rise because a cold winter lifts demand or Russian President Vladimir Putin further squeezes supply, the cost would also increase, without a ceiling in place. The UK Cabinet Office wrote in a policy note to ministers: “Cost depends on the forward price of gas and electricity […] If a fixed commitment was made there would be an uncapped liability and overall scheme cost could escalate further.” Of course, if prices drop, the UK Treasury would spend less money. Downing Street could offset the massive cost to taxpayers in two ways. First, it could intervene in the wholesale market, as the European Union plans, capping the profits of renewable-energy and nuclear-power producers, whose prices are linked to gas costs. Their windfall needs to be taxed, preferably via a wholesale price cap on their output. Second, it could have taxed the extreme profits that fossil-fuel companies are making. It could also close some loopholes exploited by the many commodity traders who avoid paying much of their fair share thanks to the use of tax havens.The prime minister is right that consumers are facing sky-high prices because Putin has weaponized energy since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But ruling out a windfall tax is a mistake, if only because it could help Downing Street in its talks with the energy sector. In any negotiation, a stick is required along with the carrot. The British government will now try to arrange fixed long-term deals, so-called contracts-for-difference, with renewable and nuclear generators to reduce the cost of the policy intervention. Without the threat of a windfall tax, the government has weakened its own position. And any deal could permit renewable and nuclear companies much higher prices for years to come, in exchange for a slight reduction now. It’s a short-term win for a lot of long-term pain.Truss has promised to deliver results. Sadly, her first delivery should be returned to sender.

