Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Senator Joe Manchin’s negotiating stance has long been frustrating to the left, but on many crucial issues he’s been correct, and I’ve defended him. Until now. Having persuaded his Senate negotiating partners to support a budget reconciliation proposal that would reduce the deficit, invest in US energy production and fight inflation, Manchin is now opposing legislation that would do just that. Not only is Manchin’s position harmful to causes he has long championed, but it will also push the White House toward risky and irresponsible policy choices Manchin won’t like. He needs to reconsider before he blows his chance to be a constructive influence on policy.

The precipitating event for the latest blowup seems to have been the inflation numbers released earlier this month, which once again exceeded consensus expectations. That’s a serious issue, and Manchin has been worried since at least last summer that the White House and the Federal Reserve were lowballing inflation. So you can see why it spooked him.

Advertisement

Still, just because President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposal was inflationary, doesn’t mean this legislative package is. In fact, it’s not inflationary at all.

Build Back Better had two fundamental problems from a macroeconomic stabilization perspective. One was that it was highly redistributive, relying on revenue raised from a tiny base of wealthy people to finance new programs for the poor and the middle class. Because the rich consume a smaller share of their income than the poor, this kind of top-to-bottom redistribution tends to increase consumption, stimulate the economy and generate at least mild inflationary pressure.

These programs were mostly cooked up at a time when Democrats expected to inherit a depressed economy, so it’s no surprise they were structured to be stimulative. It’s also true that, in ordinary times, a little inflationary pressure is not a reason to forego the opportunity to cut child poverty in half or enroll millions of children in preschool. But given the economic circumstances of the last 18 months, it was a questionable set of priorities.

Advertisement

More important, Build Back Better as passed by the House was a fiscal shell game. Democrats were counting on permanent tax increases to pay for programs that they set to expire after a few years. That allowed the Congressional Budget Office to say this bill was deficit-neutral bill. But by using 10 years of revenue to pay for five years of spending, it would have significantly increased short-term deficits and inflationary pressure.

Thus Manchin was correct to torpedo this legislation.

The latest draft agreement, by contrast, does the right thing — returning to the traditional Clinton-Obama formula of taxing the rich to reduce the deficit. Manchin, whatever his distance from mainstream Democrats, has always supported this agenda. He backed the partial expiration of the Bush tax cuts when he was a new senator, and stood firm against the Trump tax cuts even when he was under ferocious political pressure in his 2018 re-election bid. Deficit reduction slows demand, thereby making it easier for the Federal Reserve to slow inflation.

Advertisement

Conservatives say that focusing tax hikes on the wealthy will hurt investment, but that’s their own version of an outdated idea from a non-inflationary economy. The Fed’s current cycle of interest rate increases is, in effect, a direct tax on inflation. Anything Congress can do to make the deficit lower reduces the need for rate hikes and protects the investment climate.

Manchin was right to worry about inflation when others were dismissing it as transitory, right to criticize Build Back Better as inflationary, and right to insist on a legislative focus on inflation. But this is an anti-inflationary bill, and he well knows there is no bipartisan route to raising taxes. Killing it is counterproductive.

And when it comes to energy policy, Manchin and his colleague Ron Wyden were looking at a smart package of tax credits. The bill would subsidize the production of zero-carbon energy in a technology-agnostic way.

Advertisement

This would benefit America’s wind and solar sectors, while also preserving room for technologies Manchin himself prefers such as nuclear, hydrogen and carbon capture. Environmentalists do not love these ideas, but they were willing to swallow them for the sake of Manchin’s vote. And collectively they give the West Virginia energy sector a much more promising path forward than it faces under the status quo. Indeed, Manchin’s latest negotiating blowup seems not to consider that a bunch of energy production credits he’s always supported expired last year.

But most of all, giving Biden a strong, technology-agnostic, supply-side climate bill to sign will let him meet his long-term climate goals in a way that is compatible with continuing to support domestic fossil-fuel production in the short term.

One reason so many on the left were so eager to give up on Manchin last year is that they don’t like this idea. Instead, they want Biden to issue executive orders to curb fossil-fuel exploration. They include ending new oil and gas leases, blocking permits for new pipelines and, most of all, a zany scheme to get America’s financial regulators to block new investments in fossil fuels.

Advertisement

Compared to a package of tax credits, this approach would be much less effective at reducing global emissions and much more destructive to the US economy. So far, the idea of doing a legislative deal with Manchin has served to keep the fanatics at bay. But if Manchin pulls the plug decisively, the pressure to go at least partway down this road may prove insurmountable. Manchin, meanwhile, may be worried that if he agrees to a deal, he will lose his leverage over these executive actions.

To the extent that this is the real holdup, Manchin needs to recognize that his leverage is effectively infinite. Biden is going to want to continue filling judicial vacancies, confirming subcabinet officials, and otherwise governing the country. Manchin will always have the ability to throw a wrench in the works if the White House goes rogue. What will cost him his leverage is if he proves his critics right by being inconsistent or unable to settle on a deal.

Until now, Manchin has been a thorn in the administration’s side who has nonetheless made the Biden agenda better. But unless talks can be revived and resolved quickly, he’ll have betrayed the causes he’s been fighting for and set the country on a much worse course.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• No, Joe Manchin, Taxes Don’t Cause Inflation: Kimberly Clausing

• Manchin’s Energy Plan Is Just What Biden Needs: Karl Smith

• Democrats Should Blame Themselves, Not Manchin: Ramesh Ponnuru

• The Case for Manchin’s Intransigence: The Editors

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A co-founder of and former columnist for Vox, he writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. He is author, most recently, of “One Billion Americans.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article