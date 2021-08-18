One way to bridge the gap between demand and local supply is imports. California imports the most power of any state in absolute terms, covering more than a quarter of its consumption on average. This carries two vulnerabilities. First, extreme weather such as “heat domes” can cover multiple states, and climate change exacerbates this. Second, most of the states and Canadian provinces in the Western Interconnect also have some sort of renewable portfolio standard, meaning they too are shifting toward less dispatchable generation. Over time, therefore, California may not be able to count on imports quite so much (it is heavily dependent on imported natural gas, too).