In its quest to decarbonize its energy, California is heading offshore. Besides being green, tapping the winds over the Pacific Ocean offers an additional benefit: Good timing. Amanda Lefton, who runs the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, announced the first offshore wind auctions for California from the stage of the American Clean Power Association’s WindPower conference on Tuesday morning. Even if many Californians were still asleep, the crowd gathered in Providence, Rhode Island — home to the only operating offshore wind project in the US — clapped and hollered. California’s leases, targeting 4.5 gigawatts of capacity, represent almost a third of the Biden administration’s offshore wind objective for 2035.

For California, offshore wind could help address an unwelcome side-effect of the state’s efforts to date in greening its grid. The boom in solar capacity has resulted in a deluge of power supply in the middle of the day. When that drops off in the evening, however, demand for electricity from other sources surges. Peak demand for grid power — known as the “ net peak” — has, therefore, shifted a couple of hours back to around 7.30 p.m.

Meeting this net peak, especially during heatwaves and droughts, has become a nerve-wracking experience for California’s grid, its governor and, of course, its residents. It is also painful for environmentalists, since the go-to generation source for those evening hours is natural gas-fired plants. One obvious, but expensive, zero-emissions technology for displacing gas peaker-plants is battery storage that draws excess solar power during the day and dispenses it quickly in the evening.

Offshore wind could also play a vital part. Turbines off the coast capture steadier ocean winds than those on land. Capacity factors for offshore wind power — meaning the power that actually gets produced relative to the nameplate capacity — are thought to be above 50%, compared with typical onshore performance of 20-40%. That means more zero-emissions energy available for more hours.

The more intriguing aspect is when that capacity comes online. In general, wind-power tends to peak at night, making it a useful complement to solar power during the day. In California’s case, there may be an added bonus.

Average offshore wind speeds in the Morro Bay wind energy area — which sits in between Monterey and Santa Barbara and is home to three of the five leases being offered — tend to peak in the early evening, based on an analysis of historical averages published in a study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The ramp-up is particularly steep in spring, summer and fall, with average peak wind speeds 25-30% higher than the lunchtime lull. This fits better with the shape of California’s power demand. Offshore turbines could step in when the sun sets over the Pacific, reducing the need to turn to gas-fired plants and, ultimately, the amount of battery capacity to be installed.

Matching supply more precisely with demand is an essential, but often overlooked, element of the energy transition. Traditional power supply relies on having dispatchable generators, usually burning fossil fuels, on call to match fluctuating demand. Getting higher penetration of renewables, at a reasonable cost, means meeting as many hours of demand each day with solar and wind power as possible, since those are essentially free to operate once built.

Now all that remains is getting projects fully permitted, financed and built. The last part will require floating turbines — a technology still in its infancy — since the seabed drops away so quickly on the West Coast. Lefton noted after her announcement that “the United States is literally building this industry from the ground floor.” California’s sunsets offer one tangible spur to that.

Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. A former investment banker, he was editor of the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and a reporter for the Financial Times’s Lex column.

