This industrial might could become the firm’s most pressing problem yet, given Beijing doesn’t have a great track record of allowing the dominance of private enterprises. It doesn’t help that the chairman, Zeng Yuqun — albeit more understated than his billionaire peer Jack Ma — and his top executives have been big beneficiaries of CATL’s rallying stock price. With China focused on anti-trust measures and the resultant troubles of its tech giants, including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co., it’s worth wondering whether President Xi Jinping can stomach one company having such a tight grip on market share — and significant global prominence — in what has been deemed an essential sector.