Proponents say SMRs will be safer than earlier generations of nuclear power plants. The basic idea remains the same -- splitting atoms to release energy, a process known as nuclear fission, that heats water to produce steam that spins turbines to make electricity. About half of the SMR models under development use water as a coolant, as most currently operating reactors do. Explosions at Fukushima and at Three Mile Island in the U.S. in 1979 were caused by heat from exposed fuel rods splitting the hydrogen from the steam used to cool the reactor. Some SMR designs, by contrast, use molten salt and metals as coolants. SMR designs also integrate new kinds of fuel and backup emergency systems that should reduce the likelihood of meltdowns. On the other hand, smaller reactors would ideally be located closer to population centers, increasing the possible danger from an accident. And like their larger brethren, SMRs produce radioactive waste that must be stored safely for centuries.