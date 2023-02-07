Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Richard Gere starred in the movie Pretty Woman in 1990, his character inexpertly careened around Hollywood in a silver Lotus Esprit because, legend has it, Ferrari and Porsche balked at being associated with such a racy script. The buyout boss Gere depicted, Edward Lewis, has something in common with Lotus’s present day co-owner, China’s Li Shufu: both have an eye for hidden value.

Having paid £50 million ($62 million) to acquire 50% of Lotus in 2017, his Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is preparing to list an electric car company bearing the Lotus name on Nasdaq for a cool $5.4 billion. But reinvigorating a storied western car brand is one thing; delivering the cash flows and cost synergies to sustain the holding company’s 165 billion yuan ($24 billion) debt is quite another.

Pretty Woman’s release marked the apogee for Lotus, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. James Bond, the spy who loved his submersible Lotus Esprit, reverted to Aston Martin; Lotus’s success on the Formula 1 racing track faded; and lightweight, low-slung roadsters like the Elise, while offering superb handling, didn’t chime with consumers’ growing taste for comfort. Today, Lotus sells around 1600 vehicles a year, mostly to enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Lotus Technology Inc. — the business being listed via special purpose acquisition company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. — is a very different beast. Though it’s the global distributor for Lotus sports cars, including the impressive $2.2 million Evija, Lotus Tech’s headquarters are in Wuhan, China, and its core product is a luxury electric sports utility vehicle. Costing around $100,000, the Eletre targets wealthy Chinese, European and US consumers, most of whom might never have considered a Lotus before. A luxury electric sedan is set to join the lineup next year. (Lotus UK’s revamped Norfolk sportscar factory isn’t part of the transaction).

Thanks to regulatory loopholes, SPACs often publish very bullish financial projections, unlike in a regular IPO, and this transaction is no exception. Lotus Tech predicts annual sales will reach 76,000 vehicles by 2025 while revenues will expand 90% a year to reach almost $9 billion in the same time period — from very little today (Lotus Tech has not yet disclosed 2022 financials). That’s quite a stretch.

It’s a classic Li maneuver: Zhejiang Geely acquired the unloved Volvo car brand from Ford Motor Co. in 2010 for $1.8 billion, polished it up, and then listed it in Stockholm in 2021. A SPAC listing of Volvo’s electric affiliate Polestar followed last year in New York. Volvo Car AB and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC are now worth a combined $29 billion, and Li’s fortune has swelled to more than $16 billion. Zhejiang Geely’s sprawling car empire sold 2.3 million vehicles last year, with Volvo accounting for about a quarter of the total.

Advertisement

The shift to electric provides new entrants with an opportunity to prise consumers away from more established brands - Porsche has been slow to offer electric versions of its popular Macan and Cayenne SUVs due to software problems, for example. Repurposing the Lotus badge should help win over Western customers who may be nervous about buying a Chinese-made car, although such quality concerns are generally no longer merited. Investors also remain willing to apply nosebleed valuations to still unprofitable luxury electric brands — Lucid Group Inc. is worth more than $20 billion despite producing just 7,000 cars last year.

L Catterton, which controls the SPAC involved in the transaction, also knows a thing or two about building brand luxury brands: the private equity firm is backed by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE billionaire Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest person.

So far, though, Lotus Tech has booked only around 5,000 Eletre pre-orders, and deliveries are only scheduled to commence this quarter, so it’s hard for potential investors to gauge whether the brand and technology are sufficiently appealing.

Advertisement

After expenses, the transaction will initially provide only $335 million of fresh capital, and the total could be less if the SPAC investors exercise their right to ask for their money back. That’s pretty modest by auto industry standards; Volvo’s IPO raised around $2.6 billion.

So skepticism is warranted — but Li has achieved such breakneck growth before. Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd, another of his luxury auto brands, shipped a staggering 72,000 units in 2022, its first full year of sales. Zeekr filed confidentially for a US IPO in December. And having started deliveries in 2020, Polestar’s vehicle sales jumped 80% to more than 50,000 last year, besting US electric brands including Rivian Automotive Inc. and Lucid, which have encountered production difficulties.

Unfortunately, his automotive empire has yet to prove it can turn top-line growth into bumper profits. S&P Global Ratings downgraded its outlook on Zhejiang Geely to negative in November to reflect rising battery costs and increasing sales of lower margin EVs. The holding is rated just once notch above junk, reflecting “considerable leverage pressure.”

Advertisement

Volvo Car’s adjusted operating profit margin declined to just 4.4% in the third quarter due to a mixture of input cost inflation, intensifying competition and inferior pricing power; to put that in context, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s car unit achieved a 14.5% margin. Meanwhile, Polestar continues to burn heaps of cash despite having a supposedly asset-light business model, similar to that claimed for Lotus. (A Geely factory in Wuhan will manufacture Lotus Tech vehicles, while Volvo builds cars on Polestar’s behalf.)

Lotus Tech hasn’t disclosed how rapidly it’s consuming cash, but doesn’t expect to report positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization until 2025. Hence there’s a lot of hope embedded into the mooted $5.4 billion valuation. To sustain it, Li will need to prove he’s a more careful Lotus driver than Gere was.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• A Car Billionaire Enriches His Empire—for a Price: Anjani Trivedi

• Tesla’s Skid Leaves Old Auto With a New Quandary: Liam Denning

• Can You Make an Electric Car Without Losing Billions?: Chris Bryant

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies in Europe. Previously, he was a reporter for the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article