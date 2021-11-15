India’s advantage — like several other emerging economies — is that the market is dominated by two-wheelers. Scooters and motorcycles comprise three-quarters of vehicles, while cars and SUVs make up only 13%. Two-wheelers lower the bar for the central challenge to EVs: batteries. They don’t need to drive as fast or far, and their powerpacks are about eight times smaller than those for electric cars. This reduces the cost of the battery, which typically accounts for about 50% of the vehicle. In a price-sensitive market where mobility is aspirational, that will go a long way.