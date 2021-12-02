Think of a vacuum cleaner set on top of a smokestack. That is, CCS involves collecting CO₂ as it’s being emitted by a big source of pollution – by generators burning fossil fuel to make electricity or by factories or other industrial facilities – then sending it for use elsewhere or for storage deep underground. The technology dates back to the 1970s, when oil companies in the U.S. realized that pushing carbon dioxide into aging oil wells would allow them to squeeze out a bit of extra oil. As a side effect, the carbon remained trapped in the surrounding rock. Then in the 1990s, as climate became more of a public concern, Norwegian oil giant Equinor ASA began sinking CO₂ in saline reservoirs so it could avoid paying a carbon tax. Ever since, CCS has been discussed as a way to limit the damage caused by fossil fuels without having to abandon them.