The industrial bellwether reported its first quarterly earnings decline in nearly three years on Wednesday and cut its full-year profit guidance. It had warned in July that earnings per share were likely to come in at the low end of its previous range, but that was based on an expectation for modest sales growth that seemed overly optimistic. Instead, third-quarter revenue declined in all of Caterpillar’s major business units, including the mining-equipment division that had been a rare bright spot this year amid weakness in its construction machinery operations. The slowdown in shale production as producers prioritize shareholder returns and cost control continued to weigh on sales of fracking pumps. But more than a reflection on any one of those particular markets, this was a macroeconomic story, and a poor one at that.